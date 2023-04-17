As spring arrives in Missouri, many of the state’s native plant communities are suffering.
Bush honeysuckle, an invasive species originally planted for landscaping, wildlife cover and erosion control, continues to flourish and be a problem. It is a shrub that can be easily identified by its opposite, simple leaves, and the red berries it produces during the summer months. The red berries are palatable to humans as well as animals.
Bush honeysuckle is most often spread by birds that eat the fruit. Thanks to the birds, the dense shrub is most often found in fence rows, on the edge of woodlands and dominating the understory of wooded areas like Sugar Creek Valley in Kirkwood and along Shady Creek in Webster Groves.
Because it leafs out earlier than native plants, bush honeysuckle shades out native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and trees that attempt to germinate in the spring. Underneath the tangled mess of branches there is often bare forest floor, likely covered with last year’s leaves. Many animal species, from deer and turkey all the way down to insects, rely on native plants in Missouri’s ecosystem for food and shelter. Thus, bush honeysuckle has created a problem for woodland ecosystems across the state.
But it’s possible to get rid of bush honeysuckle and restore Missouri’s woodlands. Young plants can be easily pulled from the ground, especially when the soil is wet.
A foliar application of herbicide can also be effective in removing bush honeysuckle from the landscape. This method is best when completed in the fall after the first hard frost when most native plants have gone dormant.
Bush honeysuckle also can be cut with a brush cutter, chainsaw or hand tools, and the stump can be treated with a chemical solution to prevent sprouting in the following years.
A basal bark application of herbicide is also a useful tool. This is done by applying the herbicide around the entire circumference of the plant, from the ground up to 18 inches above the ground. Plants should be left standing until the herbicide has time to infiltrate the entire structure. Remember to read and follow instructions on the container label when using chemicals or substances.
Prescribed fire is another tool used to control bush honeysuckle. Most of the time fire will not kill the entire plant, but it will force it to resprout from the roots. After a fire, there will be more room for native plants to germinate, and the small honeysuckle plants can be treated using herbicide, or more fire in the following year. (Check with your local municipality for rules about prescribed fires.)
There are many ways to get rid of this pest on the landscape, as well as cost share to help offset the cost of treatment. Contact a Missouri Quail Forever biologist or Missouri Department of Conservation private lands conservationist about treatment options and available assistance.
