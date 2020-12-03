Richard (Rick) Frese, who for 23 years covered high school sports for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, has died. He was 62.
A Valley Park neighbor said his body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24, after St. Louis County Police entered his condominium. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office would not release a cause of death, and as of Dec. 2, the Times was unable to contact any family members.
Born Feb. 16, 1958, Mr. Frese attended Brentwood High School and Lindenwood University. In 1997, Mr. Frese began providing services to the Webster-Kirkwood Times as a freelance writer, covering high school sports on a weekly basis for the newspaper’s newly-established sports page.
Mr. Frese attended hundreds of area high school sporting events over the years. He chronicled state championships and was in the stands for almost a quarter-of-a-century worth of Turkey Day football games between Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools. Mr. Frese also wrote profiles on individual athletes, often following their careers through college and beyond.
“Rick knew high school sports, loved covering high school sports, and for more than two decades was a very familiar face to those who regularly attended area sporting events,” said Kevin Murphy, managing editor of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. “The Times family is saddened to learn of his death and his contributions to this newspaper will always be greatly appreciated.”
In recent years, Mr. Frese took up exercising and made other lifestyle changes. He shared on his Facebook page how proud he was at having shed 125 pounds. “I am not dieting, I’m changing my lifestyle,” he said on his page.
As the sad news of his death became known, friends shared their thoughts of Mr. Frese on his Facebook page.
“Grace, warmth, kindness, humility, caring, loving, honesty, trusted friend, brother are just a few of the descriptions and the qualities Rick possessed and shared with all of us that had the benefit of knowing him. God Bless you, Rick,” commented a friend.
As of Dec. 2, information concerning funeral arrangements or a memorial service were not available.