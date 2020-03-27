The newly appointed manager of Kirkwood’s (soon to be) newly constructed Performing Arts Center is Rick Duplissie, a graduate of two institutions of higher education in the St. Louis region.
At only 43, Duplissie has 21 years of experience as a teacher and manager at a half dozen colleges, theatres and performing arts centers in the South and Midwest.
Most prominent among his working venues are the most recent: director of sales and audience engagement at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre (2011-2017) and the director of the theatre at the Alabama School of Fine Arts (2017 to 2020). He graduated from Culver Stockton University with a BA in theatre and Western Illinois University with a MA in fine arts.
“In our world (the arts) you go where the work is,” says Duplissie.
That work has been to engineer the theatrical success of other people, but Duplissie remembers fondly his own brief career as a performer.
“I still do some stuff. I’ve done some commercial work; I’ve done film work. I think if you call the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, my voice is the first one you hear. I am still the switchboard,” he said.
He nurtures a secret ambition to play Iago, the arch-villain in Shakespeare’s “Othello.” And he had a real life brush with stardom – earning him a listing in the Internet Movie Database – for his no-doubt memorable portrayal of a bar patron in “Lonesome Jim,” a 2005 movie directed by Steve Buscemi (the “funny looking” kidnapper in the Cohn Brothers’ “Fargo”) and staring Stacey Affleck, who later won an Academy Award for Best Actor (“Manchester By the Sea,” 2016).
Duplissie’s Missouri roots go back to high school. He graduated from Waynesville High School, when his father, an Army logistics officer, was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood.
Before that, Duplissie had a peripatetic “army brat” type childhood. Born in North Carolina, he lived twice in Germany and twice in Maine before coming west to Missouri. His father, though retired, still works for building and grounds at Ft. Leonard Wood.
Duplissie leaves it to his younger sister and brother, both serving in the Army, to uphold the family military tradition. But Duplissie also is influenced by his father’s career in the service — not only in the people skills a career Army grounds keeper could teach his children, but in the disciplined lifestyle that rubbed off on Duplissie as he grew up and now serves him as a manager in the world of fine arts.
“The theatre and performing arts are a very precise, time-driven process, and have to be run precisely and with execution,” said Duplissie
Asked facetiously if his military family welcomes him at Thanksgiving dinner, Duplissie reminisced about the warm atmosphere he enjoys with his parents and siblings at family gatherings.
Duplissie said he will work for a bill of fare at the Performing Arts Center that will engage audiences on the intellectual as well as emotional level, and also extend beyond the performance of plays.
“It’s not the Kirkwood Theatrical Arts Center, it’s the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center,” he said of his new venue.
New uses would include exhibitions and private gatherings (i.e., weddings), but also less predictable offerings such as opera, concerts and recitals.
The official opening date of the Performing Arts Center (called the “PAC” at city hall) is yet to be set, but Duplissie is hoping to schedule a “soft” opening sometime in late July or August. Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin has a similar ambition, though he said he will hold off any announcements until the time frame for the opening becomes less more certain.