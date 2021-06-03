Haynes, Richard Thomas, 87, of Labadie, Missouri, passed away at his home on Friday, May 24, 2021.
Richard was born on Feb. 17, 1934, in Rome, Georgia, and possessed a wide range of interests and passions. He chose science for a career but was also a professional artist and writer. His career in international development for Monsanto and love of travel led him to 49 states and 64 countries. Chemistry, geology, travel, canoeing and camping, flying, reading, astronomy, music and art were just some of his many interests.
Richard graduated from his beloved Auburn University with a degree in chemistry in 1956. On Sept. 7, 1955, while attending Auburn, he wed fellow student and the love of his life, Diana Cooke Dawes. That union led to four children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After taking early retirement from Monsanto, Richard developed a small graphic design business in Kirkwood and also pursued watercolor painting for several galleries, both in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the St. Louis area. Later in life he became the family genealogist, and over time uncovered a wealth of family history and its ties to Wales and England.
Moving to Labadie in 2000, Richard and Diana quickly became entrenched in that community and are well-loved by many. He will be missed by Diana and his four children: Michael Haynes (Lynndean), Melissa Arch (Richard), Bryan Haynes (Petra) and Josephine Jacobsmeyer (Russell). The considerable time he spent with his 10 grandchildren and the adventures they shared are the stuff of legend now and will be passed around and remembered with much love, joy and laughter for many, many years to come.
Those wishing to honor Richard can send donations to The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center or Smile Train in lieu of flowers.
There will be an open house at a later date at Richard’s home to celebrate his life.