Schuchardt, Richard. Coach Richard Schuchardt passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Miriam Schuchardt (nee Helm); dear father of Karen Schuchardt and David Schuchardt; proud grandfather of Amy, the late Matthew, Savannah, Isabel and Sawyer; loving great-grandfather of Hannah, Grabriella and Deacon; and brother of Daniel Schuchardt.
Coach Schuchardt enjoyed many rewarding years of teaching and coaching baseball and basketball at Webster Groves High and John Burroughs High schools, as well as summer coaching at Art Gaines Baseball Camp.
Coach Schuchardt was a member of the St. Louis Officials Association and Central States Officials Association. He was an inductee into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, and in 2006 received the Charles Roberts Coaches Award from the Webster Groves Statemen’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Services were held on Friday, Jan. 8 at Schrader Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to Webster Groves School District Foundation or Glendale Presbyterian Church.