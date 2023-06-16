Bess, Richard Ronald, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 5, 2023, at the age of 87. He was preceded by his loving wife of 58 years, JoAnne Bess (nee Kopfer); loving father to James (Valerie), Jerry, Mary (Chris) Kanzler and Laura; and dear grandchildren Christopher, Clayton, Bartholomew, Katherine and Jack.
A lifelong educator, he started his career at St. John’s Catholic school and moved on to St. Louis Country Day School (now MICDS) for many years before resigning to follow other pursuits. He was also a part time handyman who did projects for friends and family.
Known for having a good sense of humor, he was always quick with a funny retort or comment.
His hobbies included model railroading, stained glass and watching soccer. His grandkids and many close friends were a source of great joy to him.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Museum of Transportation would be appreciated. See www.boppchapel.com.