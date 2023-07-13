Benkelman, Richard Paul (Dick), was born to Matilda (nee Boyd) and Arthur J. Benkelman June 12, 1935, and Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on July 6, 2023.
He was the dear husband of Deborah (nee Niehaus); dear father (with the late Carole Glynn Benkelman) of Boyd Benkelman, Richard Paul Benkelman Jr. (Jill), Rebecca Kuhlman (Steve), Robert Benkelman (Sherri), and Michael Benkelman; dear grandfather of Jacob, Brooke, Jane, Richard Paul III (Trey), Caroline, Catherine, Robert (R.J.), Emma, Brynn, Margo, Milly, and the late Grace; dear brother of the late Arthur Benkelman; and dear friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester in Kirkwood, on Friday, July 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass at St. Clement Church, 1510 Bopp Road in Des Peres, on Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org. Visit www.boppchapel.com for full obituary.