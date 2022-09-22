Ward, Richard Munden (Dick), was born to Thomas Hill Ward Sr. and Caroline Harris Ward on April 10, 1936.He was the youngest sibling to Mildred Ward Hillmeyer, Susan Ward Greer, and Thomas Hill Ward Jr.
He grew up at 300 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, Missouri, where he lived through his graduation from high school in 1954.
After this, his father built a new house in the small Village of Peerless Park, where the two remaining brothers and parents moved.
From ages 14 through 24, he played in the Ozark Drifters country music band as its fiddle player. The band eventually landed a two-record contract before he left to marry Judy Franklin Ward and join the U.S. Army, through which they would become stationed at Fort Bragg, South Carolina. He was honorably discharged in 1962, and they moved back to Kirkwood, Missouri, where he joined the Kirkwood Police Department and served through 1968.
During this time, he and Judy had two children: Richard S. (Steve) Ward in 1963; and Mary Elizabeth Ward (White) in 1968.
He left Kirkwood Police shortly after he became a deputy St. Louis County officer with the Washington University Campus Police Department through 1977, leaving there to join the City of Peerless Park Police department. He and Judy divorced in 1979 and he continued with the Peerless Park Police department, where he served through his retirement in 1995, having served as chief of police for the last 10 years.
He moved to Kingman, Arizona, and bought 40 acres and built his dream home in the high desert country, which would become a favorite holiday destination for Mary and Steve with their spouses and, eventually, his grandchildren. He spent much of his time writing and playing music, with many published songs to his credit.
He had a lifelong love of firearms and shooting, which he used to his credit as an NRA life member and NRA certified firearms instructor.
He enjoyed much time as a CCW instructor in Kingman for the State of Arizona.
Unable to shake the law enforcement from his system, he joined the Mohave County Search and Rescue, where he served for seven years, the last two years as captain, before moving back to Missouri to be with his family.
He resumed his musical aspirations back in Missouri, writing music and playing engagements as a hobby.
He remained forever faithful to his love of dogs and horses. Until his last dog, Reno, passed a year ago, there was never a time in 30 years he didn’t have a dog at his side. He kept his love of horses alive through his daughter, Mary. He enjoyed assisting her and participating in her horse ranching and showing endeavors.
He also remained faithful to his firearms interests, becoming an NRA certified CCW instructor in Missouri and rekindling his lifelong shooting passion with his son, Steve.
He was a loving Godly man dedicated to serving the Lord and leaving this world a better place. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.
He leaves his son in law, Ted William White; and grandchildren, Stephen Ward, Kristin Ward, and Sarah Vasquez.