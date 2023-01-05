Smith, Richard M. (Dick), grew up in South St. Louis attending Roosevelt High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Downing, also from St. Louis, in 1965. Dick was proud to say that he put himself through college and graduated from Washington University with a degree in engineering, and thus began his long career in construction management.
Dick’s career moved the young couple around the country, living in several different states: Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Along the way, they had two exceptional children, Ashley and Grant. Eventually, they found their way back home to St. Louis and landed in Kirkwood. After seeing both of their children graduate from Kirkwood High School, Dick and Pat quickly became a Kirkwood Family.
Dick launched his own construction management business in Kirkwood, where he employed both his son Grant (also an engineer) and his daughter Ashley, managing the office. Dick was very successful at Kirkwood Building Group, working within the local community and surrounding areas. He was most proud of the three new Kirkwood firehouses built when he served as construction manager, working with the Kirkwood Fire Department. Dick was also proud of his work with the Meacham Park Neighborhood Association, where he developed relationships within the community and donated his time and skill set to help improve the neighborhood.
Dick’s wife, Pat, fought a long battle with cancer that ended in 2001 with Pat’s passing. Among all the roles Dick had filled in his life, caretaker to his sick wife was the most humbling. Dick reconnected with a long time friend Barbara Heinrichs, who also had survived the loss of her spouse. They were married and enjoyed 18 years together. Dick became Papa to several grandchildren: Tucker, Jack, Carly, Harrison, Gretchen, Danny, Sean, and Ryan. Dick lived a good life full of love and happiness, and was surrounded by family at the end. He was husband, father, provider, caregiver, brother, Papa, friend, colleague, servant, engineer.
A Memorial Service was held Thursday, Jan. 5, at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave. Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood.