Gilbert, Richard L. (Dick) died peacefully at Mercy hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, of congestive heart failure.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Priscilla Pitkin Gilbert. He is survived by his four children, Richard Gilbert of the The Villages, Florida; Rev. Virginia Wheeler of Laguna Beach, California; William Gilbert, MD, of Sacramento, California; and Roderick Gilbert of O’Fallon, Missouri. He also is survived by eight grandchildren: Kelley Dausman, Katie Niebes, Doug Gilbert, William Wheeler, Jake Wheeler, Jordan Gilbert, Samantha Aiono, and Ethan Gilbert; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Claude A. Gilbert and Anne C. Gilbert; and his brother, Donald Gilbert.
Dick was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 24, 1923. He grew up in various cities as his father was an executive with General Motors. He graduated from high school in Birmingham, Michigan, and volunteered for the V-12 program at Duke University, where he played on Duke Basketball’s first two conference championship teams in 1943 and 1944.
At a recent team reunion, he was honored as Duke’s oldest living alumni player.
He served in the South Pacific in the closing days of World War II, seeing action at Iwo Jima and the final battles of the war. He decommissioned two ships: the USS Fanning DD-385, and the USS Phoenix CL-46. After his service as Disbursing Officer in the Navy, Dick took advantage of the GI Bill and got his MBA from Harvard Business School and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School, where he met and married Priscilla Pitkin.
After graduation from law school, Dick moved to St. Louis and spent the rest of his career in the automobile business. Starting as office manager at his father’s dealership, Gilbert Buick, he eventually was co-owner with his brother, Don.
Dick was active in various business and community improvement groups. He was past president of the Southwest St. Louis Kiwanis Club, governor of the Mo-Ark district of Kiwanis, and president of the Missouri Auto Dealers, and elected as a director of the National Auto Dealers.
He was a member of Webster Hills United Methodist Church and participated in YMCA Indian Guides and the Boy Scouts.
Dick loved all St. Louis sports including the Hawks, Cardinals (football), Rams, Blues, Cardinals (baseball), Michigan football and above all else, Duke basketball. Among his fondest memories were watching his sons, Bill and Rod, play basketball at Webster Groves High School and Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri; his daughter Ginny preaching; and sharing his love of the Army Navy game with Rick.
He most of all loved his family and dedicated his life to protecting them and making their lives better.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Memorials can be directed to Webster Hills United Methodist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choosing.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service and interment will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.