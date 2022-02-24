Schawacker, Richard Joseph, 73, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, at Dolan Memory Care following a multiple-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Rick was born to William Henry Schawacker and Ruth Herr Schawacker in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 7, 1948.
After graduating from Southwest High School in St. Louis, Rick served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier. In 1975, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Rick had a passion for fishing and went on many trips to Canada, the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Taneycomo. He excelled at fly tying and crafting fishing rods for his friends and family. He also enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren participate in golf, soccer, basketball, swimming and baseball.
In his career, he successfully served as CFO for several St. Louis firms, ending his career with Hampton-Tilley, Inc.
Rick was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jessamine Reinhard; two sons: Michael William Schawacker (Catherine Bargainnier) and Keith Richard Schawacker (Amy George); three grandchildren: Miles William Schawacker, Delaney Ri Schawacker and Elizabeth D’Arcy Schawacker; brother, William Herr Schawacker; and sister-in-law, Charlene Prost Schawacker.
Services: Memorial service will be held in person on March 5, 11 a.m. at Riverside Church, 9440 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63119. Masking required. The service also can be viewed online at riversidestl.org/ricks-memorial-service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Box Back Parkinsons, 908 Claymark Drive, St. Louis, MO 63131.