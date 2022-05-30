Tompkins, Richard James, Major, U.S. Army Retired, Oct. 12, 1941 - May 16, 2022. An honorable man, a decorated Veteran and gentleman.
Rick was the son of the late Lineta and David James Tompkins and brother of the late Ronald William Tompkins. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gay Malouf Tompkins; three beloved daughters and their families: Nicole Young; Jeane (Marty) Stohldrier; and Kristen (Gray) Doty. His great joy was being Papa to Alex, Matthew, and Gigi Stohldrier; Stella, Teddy, and Gates Doty; and Libby Young.
Rick was an alumnus of Webster Groves High School (Class of ’59) and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis. Rick had careers as a practicing attorney and a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. He began practicing law in 1974 in St. Louis and retired from family practice in Webster Groves in 2006.
During the Vietnam era, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, received his wings as a helicopter pilot and was assigned to the Casper platoon in support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. In 1990, Rick’s unit was deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Storm. Major Tompkins retired from military service in 2001 as a master aviator with over 4,000 hours of flight time. He was a decorated veteran and awarded many honors including two Bronze Star Medals and the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism (V Device). Rick had an abiding love and loyalty to his band of brothers who served together.
As a third generation Webster Groves resident, he continued the family legacy of service to community. He was as an Eucharistic Minister and a member of the board of education for Annunciation Catholic Church. He volunteered 11 years as a member and then chair of the Webster Groves City Planning Commission. He served in the military for a span of four decades.
He treasured the way in which he was loved by the Alex and Stella Malouf family in Greenwood, Mississippi, and so readily accepted as son, brother and uncle.
Rick and Gay raised their three girls in Webster and as Rick penned in a letter to his girls “…if your heart swells in your chest with so much love that you feel overwhelmed, then you will begin to know how much I love you.”
He was surrounded in love by his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, at Annunciation Church in Webster Groves from 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11 a.m. The family will hold a private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Webster Groves School District Foundation (Howard A. Latta Scholarship Fund).