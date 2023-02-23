Wnuk, Richard J., asleep in Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie E. Wnuk (nee Mueller); dear father of Jennifer (Stephen) Kendrex and the late Timothy Richard Wnuk; loving grandfather of Sophie Elise and Mia Rose Kendrex; and our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many.
Richard was an Army veteran and retired CPA.
Friends and family will meet Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Atonement 1285 N. New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Interment at St. Paul Churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran Church of the Atonement appreciated.