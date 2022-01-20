Mr. Burton

Burton, Richard J. (Dick), 85, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, two days short of his 86th birthday.

He was the beloved husband for 61 years to Patricia Burton (nee Klein); devoted father to Meg Haw, Amy (Bill) Long and Christopher (Tracey) Burton;  adored grandfather to Emily (Josh) Schaufelberger, Peter Haw, Libby Mays, Ben (Katie) Mays, Josh Burton and Maggie Burton; and loving great-grandfather to Lorelai Mays.

Dick migrated south to Siesta Key every winter. He was an avid golfer and a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. Dick was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Clare of Assisi and dedicated most of his time to several charities. 

Services: a Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2022, with additional information to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks (https://www.autismspeaks.org) or Friends of Kids with Cancer (https://www.friendsofkids.com). This is a service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.