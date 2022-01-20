Burton, Richard J. (Dick), 85, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, two days short of his 86th birthday.
He was the beloved husband for 61 years to Patricia Burton (nee Klein); devoted father to Meg Haw, Amy (Bill) Long and Christopher (Tracey) Burton; adored grandfather to Emily (Josh) Schaufelberger, Peter Haw, Libby Mays, Ben (Katie) Mays, Josh Burton and Maggie Burton; and loving great-grandfather to Lorelai Mays.
Dick migrated south to Siesta Key every winter. He was an avid golfer and a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. Dick was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Clare of Assisi and dedicated most of his time to several charities.
Services: a Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2022, with additional information to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks (https://www.autismspeaks.org) or Friends of Kids with Cancer (https://www.friendsofkids.com). This is a service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.