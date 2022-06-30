Black, Richard Henry, 78, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2022, after a long battle with a progressive neurodegenerative disease.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (nee Donnelly); his son, Matthew (Carrie Lessel); daughters Katie (Scott) Horton and Alicia (John) Burke; sister, Barbara (John) Hall; grandchildren Maggie, Maura, Lia, Max, Lucy, Clara, Teddy, and Vivien; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Black and Mary Jane Major.
He was retired from the Glendale Police Department where he served 17 years as a patrolman and 25 years as the police chief. He was a proud graduate of the FBI National Academy for police executives.
He was a member and past president of the Kirkwood Rotary Club, a member of Professional Investigators Council, and numerous professional and civic organizations. He loved sports and officiated high school football and basketball games for 30 years as a member of the St. Louis Area Sports Officials Association. He was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Parish, where he served as an usher for many years at 10:30 Mass. After retirement, he became a “snow bird” and enjoyed warm winters in Marco Island, Florida. He loved reading, Sudoku puzzles and attending his grandchildren’s sports and recitals.
Services: visitation at Bopp Chapel on Thursday, July 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Funeral Mass on July 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment immediately following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Lutheran Senior Services Hospice, 1150 Hanley Industrial Court, St. Louis, MO 63144 or Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.