Stoll, Richard Eugene “Dick”, devoted husband to Betsy (née Brawley), died on September 12, 2019, at the age of 91. He is survived by his children Mark ( Lyn) Stoll, Bonnie (Mike) Dumpert and John (Jill) Stoll. He also leaves grandchildren Alex, Erin, Ian, Noah, Hannah and Mara and great grandchildren Monroe and Bowie. The Momeni family and Leela Thomas also regarded Dick as Dad and granddad. A memorial service will be held on Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.
Dick was born in Rose, Kansas, August 20, 1928, to Carl and Elsie Stoll. He grew up on the family farm with his 4 brothers and sisters. In 1946 Dick enlisted in the Marines and achieved the rank of corporal. Thanks to the GI bill, Dick attended Ottawa University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. More importantly while at school, he met Betsy Byard Brawley. The two were married June 14, 1952.
Dick spent his entire professional life with the YMCA. He began his career working in local YMCAs in Texas and Oklahoma and in 1965 he was promoted to an area associate working out of Topeka, KS. He traveled much of the time visiting branch YMCAs in the northern plain states assisting them with program development for their local communities.
In 1971, Dick moved his family to Kirkwood, Missouri and began working for the Greater St. Louis YMCA as the Director of Development. During his 20-year tenure, Dick founded the St. Louis Lamplighter’s Society and co-founded the National Association of YMCA Development Officers which later honored him with their Eagle Award. After Dick’s retirement, the St. Louis YMCA founded the Dick Stoll Spirit of Philanthropy Award. For many years after his retirement, Dick continued his commitment to the YMCA as a volunteer particularly as a board member for the YMCA of the Ozarks.
For all of the gifts in his life, nothing mattered more to Dick than his family. To the very end, Dick’s heart was big and strong. It had to be, because it is the place he held and cherished each and every family member. No grave can separate him from a love so great, nor his family from his spirit.