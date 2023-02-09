Yingling, Richard “Dick,” passed away Jan, 25, 2023, at age 82.
He was predeceased by wife, Margie; and survived by Kirkwood High School grads Doug, Mike, Dean, Tony, and John and their families.
They moved from Ohio to Kirkwood in 1973, enjoying all things Kirkwood offered. He was active in his son’s pursuits, including acting as president of Khoury League, Junior Football League and Pioneer Boosters.
Retired after 50 years in the food business, he enjoyed time with family, events with the St. Louis Area Food Association, attending White House Jesuit retreats and annual KHS alumni Turkey Day breakfasts. He also volunteered at Ronald McDonald House, as subdivision trustee, and on the fire district planning committee.
Dick always had a great story to tell and will be missed by all.