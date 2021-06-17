Alfeld, Richard “Dick,” passed away in Jesus’ arms on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Alvina Alfeld (nee Bender) for 65 years; loving father of Pamela (Paul) Ziegenbein, Patricia Alfeld, and Sandra (Randall) Hill; cherished grandfather of Megan Levermann, Travis (Madi) Ziegenbein, and Tyler Ziegenbein, Bailey and Emma Hill; proud great-grandfather of Harper Ziegenbein; dear brother of Leonard Alfeld; dear uncle and friend to many.
A Memorial Service will be held July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr. (at S. Hanley Road), Clayton, MO 63105. A reception will be held at Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Road, immediately following the service. A private family interment will follow the reception at St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.