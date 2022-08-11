Rice, Richard Barrett, life-long resident of Webster Groves and Kirkwood, passed peacefully at age 77, fortified with the sacraments of the Catholic Church.
Richard graduated from DuBourg High School in 1962 and St. Louis University in 1967 with a degree in Business. He was the beloved father to Stephen (Dina), James (Anna Kay), Amanda (David), Kathleen (Lev), and Robert; and beloved grandfather to Pearson, Kaden, and Dylan. He is survived by four siblings: Tim (Virginia) Rice; Jerry (Maryann) Rice; Mary Ann Wagner; and Molly (Don) Fogel. He was preceded in death by his sister, Penny (Joe) Turek.
Richard was the founder and president of Webster-Kirkwood Painting and Contracting from 1989 until his total disability in 2008. He prided himself on being an honest contractor, caring boss, skilled businessman, and master of color and design. On drives through the neighborhoods, he could point out block-by-block the homes that he had helped rehabilitate and transform. These homes serve as part of his legacy.
Richard placed extreme value on family and strove to be the best father he could. He coached baseball, hockey, lacrosse, and basketball; supported high school athletics; and never missed a Turkey Day game.
A memorial service will be held at Eliot Unitarian Chapel at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 216 E. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shepherd’s Center (shepherdscenter-wk.org), an organization that greatly assisted Richard in his final years.