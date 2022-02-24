Sandefur, Richard B., began singing the Hallelujah Chorus with Jesus on Feb. 19, 2022.
He was the dear husband of the late Marilyn S. Sandefur; dearest father of Kurt (Jen) Sandefur and the late James Sandefur; loving grandfather of Jessica (Wes) Crawford, Matthew Sandefur and the late Kathryn Sandefur; and beloved great grandfather to Heath, Vivian and Juniper Crawford.
Dick was an exceptionally talented electrical engineer, working on NASA’s Mercury and Gemini space projects. He also was part of the design team for the McDonnell Douglas F4 and F15 Fighter Jets.
What Dick loved most, though, were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had fun making his famous elephant and duck sounds and teaching them to the kids. Dick was an avid scuba diver. He got to dive all over the world. He also had a love of dolphins. There were always dolphins decorating the rooms of his home.
Dick enjoyed singing in his church choir and telling his endless “Dad jokes” to anyone who would listen. We wouldn’t recognize him without a decorative bow on his head during holidays and birthdays.
Praise GOD, Dick has finally been set free from his prison known as dementia. Thank You, JESUS!!
Donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America — www.dementiasociety.org — or the Saint Louis Zoo — www.stlzoo.org.
A private family service was held. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.