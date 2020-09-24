Wessel, Richard Alan “Dick”, 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2020, with his devoted wife Mary at his side.
He was born on June 6, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, attended Webster Groves High School, and graduated from Antioch College with a B.B.A. in 1953. Dick was a Certified Life Underwriter, working in the insurance industry until retirement in 1987. Dick owned/operated the family horse farm, Wessel Stables, with his sister until 1986. There, he and his first wife Camilla (Fesperman) raised their three children.
Dick married his second wife, Mary Pat (Holtgrave), in 1982, sharing a love for animals, art and travel. A self-taught woodworker, he built furniture, barns and horse jumps. He was awarded the Governor’s Cup in 1998 from the U.S. Eventing Association for his volunteering for the horse community.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Lillian Wessel; two siblings, Gloria and Robert; and his first wife, Camilla. He is survived by his second wife Mary; three children Laurie, Rick and Tania; and four grandchildren, Nate, Charlotte, Sarah and Nola.
Memorial services will be held at Eliot Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri, on June 5, 2021. Donations in his honor may be sent to the Humane Society of Missouri (hsmo.org) or Longmeadow Rescue Ranch (longmeadowrescueranch.org).