Koch, Richard A., of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 96. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 15, 1926.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis, whom he married on June 22, 1952, and with whom he shared 70 happy years. He is also survived by his wonderful family: Elizabeth (David) Fowler of Kansas City, Missouri; Katherine (Kim) Smith of Frontenac, Missouri; and Robert (Julie) Koch of Port Charlotte, Florida; 10 grandchildren: Michael (Kelly) Fowler; Haley (Cody) Stoeckel; Robert (Paige) Fowler; Stephen Fowler and fiancée Betsy Martin; Jeffrey (Vanessa) Smith; Loren (Ryan) Locke; Virginia (Jon) Swartz; Andrew (Megan) Koch; Charlie Koch and Ryan Malone; and Jack Koch and Heather Lenart; and 17 “greats”-grandchildren!
Dick was a graduate of Webster Groves High School and a Navy Veteran of World War II. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, and Northwestern University School of Law.
Dick held various management positions with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, retiring after 33 years, and was involved in numerous civic organizations. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood for over 60 years. He enjoyed a retirement of 37 years, spent mostly enjoying his large family, volunteering, and traveling with Phyllis throughout the world.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, or the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation, 110 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.