Cooper, Rhea (nee Newhouse), passed Nov. 6, 2021, at 93. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Cooper; mother of Linda Koschmann (Peter), Doug Cooper (Lerre’), and Diana Gray (Michael); grandmother of Kelsey, Logan, Alex and Danny; and great-grandmother of Harlan and Palmer.
Rhea was born in Columbus, Ohio, and married Jim in Newington, Connecticut, in 1952. She was an
avid lover of antiques, braiding rugs, sewing, games of all types, fishing, foraging mushrooms and hummingbirds. Rhea also enjoyed many travels with Jim and participating in church activities including the choir.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kirkwood United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Memorial service: Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment private. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.