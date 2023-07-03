After many months of discussions and concessions by developer Barn Owl LLC, Magnolia Ridge will start construction next March as Des Peres’ first multi-family complex.
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Monday, June 26, unanimously approved rezoning the 6.45 acres at 13432 Manchester Road from commercial to planned development-mixed use.
The approval included accepting Barn Owl’s master development plan.
With board Member Sean Concagh absent from Monday night’s meeting and an entire board not expected until Aug. 14, project developer and Barn Owl partner Dan Theis agreed to proceed with the vote.
The $60 million, five-story complex will have 182 apartments totaling 39,799 square feet with 4,000 square feet of retail on the first level.
The apartments will have one, two, and three bedrooms with rents of $1,850 to upwards of $3,500. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchens, entertainment areas, a hotel-inspired lobby, and a coffee area.
Theis said that with project approval, he would bring drawings to the board to ensure what the board approved was what Barn Owl designed.
“We then hope to start construction in March,” he said.
When questioned about possible traffic increases along Manchester Road, Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer said PGAV Consultants had completed a traffic study that did not show any noticeable traffic impact.
City Attorney Chris Graville said a deceleration lane would be added to Manchester Road for entrance to the development.
The developer has attempted to alleviate Manchester Road traffic by creating cross-access to Sam’s Club, directly west of Magnolia Ridge, that falls within the Barrett Park development.
“So far, those efforts have been unsuccessful,” Schaefer said.
Resident Christine Pritzer was concerned about absentee landlords and asked if the developer would do background checks on potential renters.
She also asked if Des Peres required occupancy permits for renters.
“No, we do not, “said City Administer Doug Harms, adding that the board could consider requiring permits.
Pritzer said she was disappointed that the development was for apartments instead of condominiums, “which best represent Des Peres.”
Schaefer said the developer could change to condominiums at any time and that the ordinance allows for condominiums.
John Hessel, an attorney representing Barn Owl, said if Des Peres adopts the development, “it gives the city full discretion whether or not you want that kind of development.
“In the old days, cities had a standard ordinance which, if you met it, you were limited on if you could accept or deny,” he said. “But under the planned development district, you have the discretion to deny or accept it.”
With 182 units, the complex will have 291 parking spaces.
“Shouldn’t you have at least two spaces per unit?” Pritzer asked. “Will that cover the complex’s fitness center, retail, and guests?”
Schaefer said the planning and zoning committee spent considerable time discussing the parking situation.
“The market dictates 1.5 spaces per dwelling, and PGAV uses this standard,” he said. “P&Z agreed because they were more sensitive to overwhelming the site with more parking than was needed because they didn’t want to take up green space.”
In a statement to the Times, Theis said: “We are on the road and excited, and we’re looking forward to making the investment in the community.”