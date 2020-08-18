From a global pandemic to an unprecedented attack on the United States Postal Service, 2020 has already proven to be a year of political unrest. In May, another layer was added with the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose fatal treatment by police in Minnesota refreshed flames under the Black Lives Matter movement.
Amidst cries to “defund the police” echoed during nationwide daily protests, one Webster Groves pastor — and former St. Louis cop — is intent on adding his voice to the choir.
Dr. Terrell Carter was a 23-year-old father-to-be when he heard an ad on the radio for the St. Louis Police Department.
“At the time, I was working a construction job that wasn’t making much money. I prayed, and two days later, I heard an ad on the radio for the police department,” said Carter. “I thought, ‘God, this cannot be the answer to my prayer.’”
Then seeking a way to support his growing family, Carter ultimately applied and was accepted into the police academy. As a Black man who had grown up in a neighborhood where “officers were not friendly,” Carter saw it as an opportunity to change perception of law enforcement and positively impact his community.
In his five years on the force, Carter did learn a lot about policing. But it wasn’t what he expected to learn.
“Policing in St. Louis is not about helping people,” he said. “It’s about rewarding the system.”
“Walking the Blue Line”
In his 2015 memoir, “Walking the Blue Line,” Carter details the time he spent as a police officer. The book describes the mindset officers are encouraged to develop — trust no one without a badge.
Carter said his training taught him to protect his partner and fellow officers and to treat everyone else as a potential enemy. Police officers were “the good guys” and everyone else was “the other.” Carter noticed himself slipping into this mindset as well.
As mentioned in his book, during his time as an officer, Carter was strong-armed into making questionable arrests, defending fellow officers even when he thought they were wrong, and utilizing racial profiling. He found outlets for his frustration in fine arts and serving the church, eventually becoming pastor of two churches in his own patrol areas.
But at age 28, it became too much. After a drug bust, Carter realized his partner had falsified information in the police report. Knowing it would spell the end of his police career, Carter elected to testify against his partner, who had multiple complaints against him from others he had falsely arrested.
Carter later earned his bachelor’s degree and doctorate of ministry. His 2019 book, “Police on a Pedestal: Responsible Policing in a Culture of Worship,” gives his views on the past and present of the rocky relationship between Black people and police in America.
One explanation, he said, is that primarily Black neighborhoods are patrolled more strictly and the same issues are painted differently than in white-collar neighborhoods. One such issue is the matter of drug epidemics.
“We treat those who are addicted to drugs differently. When Black and brown people are addicted to crack, it’s a crime. When white people are addicted to heroin, it’s a mental health crisis,” he said.
Despite his negative experiences with police, both on and off the force, Carter said he doesn’t fully agree with today’s calls to “defund the police.”
“The word ‘defund’ does not clearly state what it’s about. We should not be requiring police to be the catch-all for everything. They should not be social workers because they’re not trained to be social workers. They should not be mental health specialists because they’re not qualified to do that,” he said. “And we should not be giving police a million dollars to buy tanks and militarize.”
According to Carter, police funding should be distributed to other services that can save lives — such as mental health counseling and addiction treatment programs — and citizens should educate themselves on what cops should be responsible for.
Called To Serve
A regular churchgoer since childhood, Carter realized the ministry had a prominent pull on his life. He started preaching at 17 and has since served in three congregations as lead pastor — and many more as a staff member.
“I understood when I was 16 that God was asking me to do more than just enjoy the simplicity of going to church. God wanted me to become more highly involved. I have spent the rest of my life trying to understand what that meant,” said Carter.
In addition to serving as Chief Diversity Officer at Greenville University, Carter is now a pastor at Webster Groves Baptist Church, which serves a primarily white congregation. And while he loves his church — and his church loves him — discussions of race and police-community interactions are still a challenge sometimes.
“What I have learned is, number one, white people and Black people are not that far apart when it comes to life,” he said. “Much of the difference comes in how we view life from our experiences. For example, my grandparents picked cotton. I doubt many people in the congregation can say that.”
Carter said that, while his church aims to be “colorblind,” which “in a whole sense is good,” it’s important to not let that view take away from a person’s individuality — racial identity included.
“It’s a dance,” he said. “I’m still learning about them. They’re still learning about me.”
Carter’s books are available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and other websites. For a complete list of his books and where to get them, as well as more information on Carter, visit https://terrellcarter.net/.
Webster Groves Baptist Church, 308 Summit Ave., is open Sundays at 11 a.m. Services are also streamed live on Facebook.