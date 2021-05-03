I want to thank the Webster Groves School District administration and staff for their hard work in creating a revised social studies curriculum, which was recently presented to the board of education and community.
This curriculum incorporates differing perspectives and voices, some of which have been frequently marginalized and ignored in history classes. By providing our children with differing perspectives and an increased awareness of events of the past, they will move into the future better equipped to be inquisitive and inclusive citizens.
The children being educated in our schools today are the key to moving our society into a better place. The number of supportive public comments provided to the board confirmed that we live in a school district where we want our children to attend. The limited negative comments toward this curriculum also confirmed that we have a lot of work that remains.
Bravo for starting the work, Webster Groves School District — I truly hope that it helps some of our youngest community members grow, learn and contribute to a more inclusive Webster Groves community moving forward.
Sarah Schwartz
Webster Groves