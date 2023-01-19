Morse, Reverend Eugene (Gene) Wayne, a longtime resident of Webster Groves, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, while fishing in Kirkwood. Gene lived a life of service to others as a testament of his Christian faith and is remembered for his intellect, leadership, humility, and kindness.
Born Aug. 21, 1943, Gene grew up in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Following graduation from high school in 1961, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he met and married Lettie Jean Clark of Ainsworth, Nebraska. A member of Farmhouse fraternity, he earned a bachelor of arts in sociology in 1965. He attended St. Paul School of Theology, graduating in 1968 with a master of divinity degree. He was ordained Elder in Nebraska Conference of the United Methodist Church and a member of the Missouri Conference since 1978.
Gene’s work in social services began at the East End Mission in London, England, in 1968. In 1970, he served as pastor of UMC Hay Springs, Nebraska, and campus minister at Chadron State College. In 1974, he returned to London, running St. George’s Men’s Center and Soup Kitchen. In 1978, Gene was appointed Executive Director of Kingdom House (now LifeWise StL) in St. Louis, Missouri, serving there until retirement in 2006.
A faithful supporter of Webster United Methodist Church, Gene volunteered weekly with the Tuesday Guys. Gene was a 43-year member of the St. Louis Downtown Lion’s Club. He volunteered at Clowder House and served on the Board of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. He and Lettie participated in NOMADS, a United Methodist volunteer construction mission.
Gene loved to fish, boat, and travel by RV. He was a talented and avid woodworker. He was a fan of the Cardinals, Blues, and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He proudly followed all the sports, activities, and educational pursuits of his grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by parents Lloyd Justice and Lydia Marie Young Morse; and stepmother Lillie Boykin Morse. Gene is survived by wife, Lettie (Clark) Morse; daughter, Lydia; grandchildren, Camille, Lillian, and Julian Nunes of Kirkwood; sister, Diane Steenbergen, of Mesquite, Nevada; brothers, Ron (Karen) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dale; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services were Jan. 12 at Webster United Methodist followed by interment at Manchester UMC in Ballwin, Missouri.
Gifts may be made in memory of Gene’s life to LifeWise StL (Kingdom House) and Webster United Methodist, 600 N. Bompart Ave.