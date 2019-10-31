Neeb, Rev. Dr. Larry W., a 24-year resident of Kirkwood and long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Webster Groves, died on October 20, shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday.
Dr. Neeb was the founder and president of Creative Communications for the Parish, Inc., a publisher of devotional and worship resources for Lutheran, Catholic, and Protestant congregations. Creative Communications served some 40,000 congregations annually and was the publisher of Living Faith, a daily devotional booklet whose circulation of 700,000 quarterly made it the largest devotional publication in the U.S. for Roman Catholics.
Prior to founding Creative Communications in 1984, Dr. Neeb served as a pastor, as a seminary administrator and instructor, and as executive editor of Lutheran Perspective, a bi-weekly newspaper.
A 1974 graduate of Concordia Seminary in Clayton, Pastor Neeb earned a Doctor of Ministry degree in 1975 from Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves.
As a member of Christ Lutheran Church, he served as treasurer, as a pastoral visitor, and as a member of the call committee.
His avocations included cooking, golf, and options trading — two of which he excelled at. He is survived by his brother, the Rev. Dr. Martin J. Neeb of Tacoma, Wash., a niece, two nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and friends in the St. Louis area, whom he regarded as “family.”
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 1285 North New Florissant Road in Florissant, Missouri. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Neeb Family Foundation, a not-for-profit he founded focused primarily on Christian education: 1313 Northwest Porter Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015.