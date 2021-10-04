Dr. Dustan “Dusty” Mattingly was drawn to the chiropractic practice after he suffered a sports injury in the military. When he returned home, he couldn’t move his neck, but within four weeks of seeing a local chiropractor, he had regained full range of motion. He entered Palmer College of Chiropractic and, in 1993, founded Mattingly Chiropractic to serve the community in the same way he was helped years ago.
Mattingly Chiropractic offers a full range of Chiropractic Services, including Pressure Point Therapy, Acupuncture, Nutrition Response Testing, nutritional products and Auricular Therapy.
“When most patients enter my office, their body is usually broken down, injured and generally not doing well,” said Dr. Mattingly. “I derive the most satisfaction as I guide them through their chiropractic care, in helping and watching them return to a much greater level of activity. It gives me great satisfaction to do chiropractic care and help patients naturally, without the use of drugs or surgeries.”
Dr. Mattingly is joined at his practice by his stepsons, Office Manager Ryan Freeland and Therapy Assistant Calvin Freeland. New to the business is Carissa Fieweger, who has quickly become very valuable interacting and scheduling new patients as the public executive secretary.
Visit Mattingly Chiropractic at 8430 Watson Road. For more information, call 314-635-1008 or visit www.drdusty.com.
