Add Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves to the list of area streets as an example of poor (no?) coordination between the local street department and area utilities.
As reader, Tina Amrein noted (Mailbag, June 11-17) this is another road that had been paved in the recent past, only to be torn up as Missouri American Water replaced the water main and all lateral connections in the stretch of road between Berry Road and South Rock Hill.
What is even more perplexing is why the traffic engineers felt this span required a center turn lane in a largely residential area. Such lanes are designed to improve traffic flow in commercial zones so vehicles can safely turn left or merge before proceeding. Prior to being repaved and restriped, Big Bend had always been a four-lane road.
Vehicles driving east on Big Bend between Berry Road and Grant Road are forced to suddenly merge into the adjacent parallel lane with very little room and almost no warning. The sign instructing vehicles to merge left is placed more than a block west of Berry Road. The sign is largely ignored or overlooked by those drivers approaching the intersection from the west. It serves no purpose for those vehicles turning from southbound Berry onto eastbound Big Bend. Adding to the hazardous conditions is a telephone pole on Big Bend just before Grant. Vehicles are forced to swerve to avoid colliding with the pole and frequently come close to sideswiping cars in the adjacent lane.
Will the traffic engineers, street departments and utility companies address this hazardous condition when the road is repaved and restriped? Is it necessary to have a center turn lane in this residential area? Wouldn’t it make sense to relocate the telephone pole farther from the roadside? Please return Big Bend to a four-lane configuration, and please coordinate your activities in the future so as not to waste the taxpayer’s money.
Jim Baxendale
Webster Groves