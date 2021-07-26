The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50+, is seeking more than 500 volunteers for fall 2021 assignments in local school districts.
Tutors will serve students in kindergarten through third grade and will work with the same child for up to an hour each week. Oasis tutors use a six-step approach to literacy designed by educators that emphasizes improved reading, speaking, listening, and writing. All training and prepared lesson plans will be provided. In-person and online opportunities are offered.
The tutoring program has been a part of Oasis since 1989, though this year the need for volunteers is critical following the global pandemic that caused widespread academic delays for students and increased isolation for seniors.
Interested tutors should call 314-995-9506 or complete an online application at https://tutoring.oasisnet.org/become-a-tutor.
School districts can apply to participate in the program by calling 314-862-2933 ext. 251 or filling out an online form. Schools already participating in the program report upwards of 97% improvement in student reading levels.
Find more information about the Oasis Institute on Facebook at @OasisInstitute, on Twitter at @OasisInstitute, on LinkedIn at The Oasis Institute or via www.oasisnet.org.