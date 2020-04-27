A retired St. Louis priest died in a Shrewsbury retirement home on Friday, April 24, after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Robert Menner, a beloved archdiocesan priest and resident of the Regina Cleri Home for Retired Priests, who passed away this morning,” wrote the Archdiocese of St. Louis in a tweet Friday afternoon.
According to his obituary, Menner, 77, had pre-existing health conditions.
Menner’s first assignment was as associate pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Hazelwood from 1968-1973. During his 49 years of active ministry before retiring in 2017, Menner served numerous roles across the St. Louis area, including: associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish in Arnold,1977-1979; associate pastor at Assumption Parish in O’Fallon, 1985-1986; pastor of St. Pius V. Parish in St. Louis, 1994-1995; senior associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Manchester, 2004-2005 and 2008-2010; and senior associate pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Charles; 2012-2016.
Menner served six stints in the Latin America Apostolate in Bolivia, serving a mostly impoverished area. He also served at a parish established by the apostolate in Chile during a time of political unrest.
Kim Becvar, interim director of the archdiocese’s Mission Office, said Menner was a beloved in South America.
““When we visited Bolivia, people would ask about Father Menner. His influence remained after he left,” she said.
Msgr. Francis X. Blood, a former missionary to Bolivia and former director of the Mission Office, described Menner as “an outstanding missionary,” with a “very faith-filled heart as big as the world.”
As of Friday, there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the 30 residents of Regina Cleri. In an April 24 statement, Regina Cleri confirmed it is “following appropriate protocols” in regards to safety and sanitation. Several priests are hospitalized, one has been discharged and another is scheduled to return. Menner is the first reported death.