Ann Molloy of Encompass Resolutions, a firm hired to investigate the Kirkwood School District’s handling of past sexual abuse allegations, will present a report on the firm’s findings at the district’s June 28 board of education meeting.
Howard Fields, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district, announced at the May 25 board meeting that the district has complied with Encompass’ investigation and has turned over hundreds of pages of documents, including prior investigative files. Encompass has also conducted interviews, as well as compiled Facebook posts from the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook group, where allegations of past sexual abuse surfaced in 2020. The posts resulted in the investigation of and several charges filed against former Kirkwood High School teacher Christopher Stephens, who is accused of raping a student over two decades ago and abusing two more.
A discussion of preliminary findings at a January board of education meeting revealed distrust between students and school staff about reporting claims of sexual abuse.
Fields said the district has already adopted several of the recommendations Molloy suggested at that meeting, including creating a specific Title IX grievance procedure, updating the district’s website and handbook to ease the reporting of grievances, and additional staff training.
In Other News
• Superintendent David Ulrich announced Monday night that Shonda Ambers-Phillips, who is currently the executive director of student services, will become the district’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion beginning next school year. She will be tasked with accomplishing the goals of the Equity Task Force, including an upcoming equity policy audit.
• The board of education was introduced to a new policy that prohibits discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The policy change is unrelated to Encompass Resolutions’ investigation and is required to meet compliance with state and federal laws. The new rule requires special procedures for allegations of especially severe forms of sexual harassment.
• A Missouri House bill also requires school districts to provide trauma-informed, developmentally-appropriate sexual abuse training to all students in grades six and above. Schools will communicate the curriculum to parents in advance, and parents may opt their child out of receiving this training. A “safe touch” program is already implemented for younger students.