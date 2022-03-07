It’s a nice problem to have: How to spend $4.6 million gifted (federal taxpayer monies) to the city of Webster Groves as part of The American Rescue Plan.
The federal plan provides major financial aid to local governments, such as Webster Groves, to offset increased costs, lost revenues and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, Webster Groves will receive $4.6 million in two payments. The first payment, $2.3 million, has already been received, deposited to a city account in September of last year. The balance is expected by fall, according to city officials. The city has until the end of 2024 to allocate the federal relief funds.
From Jan. 11 to Feb. 24, the city received 132 citizen submissions on its “ARP Balancing Act” program, posted for 45 days on its website. Visitors to the site were able to prioritize their preferences by assigning dollar amounts to a list of about 30 choices that appeared in five categories.
The five categories were:
• Investing in Webster Groves residents;
• Investing in Webster Groves housing;
• Investing in Webster Groves business and non-profit community;
• Investing in Webster Groves public infrastructure;
• Investing in the city of Webster Groves.
The Webster Groves City Council on March 1 heard the “very preliminary takeaways” of how citizens would best like to spend the federal government’s $4.6 allotment. Leading items in each category as selected by the public were:
• Fund a utility tax rebate for low-income seniors;
• Fund a home repair program;
• Create a small business micro-grant program;
• Create and fund a program for improved bicycle traffic;
• Fiscal sustainability — restoration of revenue.
Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance and Administration Eric Peterson commended the community for its input, describing the participation as “awesome,” with the average visitor to the site spending 20 minutes reviewing choices and making decisions.
“These were outstanding numbers for our first time out with this tool,” Peterson said at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The results showed a “wide disparity” of thoughts about many of the suggested programs, with a lack of any clear citizen mandate on how the funds should be utilized, Peterson said.
As Webster Groves faces projected future budget deficits, there was strong support for using the ARP funds for revenue replacement.
“The fact that you complain of a budget deficit of $4.2 million when you have a $4.6 million relief package for this exact reason is absurd,” commented one citizen on the ARP Balancing Act simulator. “Please use these funds wisely and ensure city services and employees remain intact.”
In all, Peterson said there were 111 citizen comments made on individual spending items offered for the public’s consideration.
Another citizen priority for use of federal funds is in creating a program for improved bicycle traffic — a “big winner” in improvements to city infrastructure, according to Peterson. One citizen commented:
“So many bikers come through Webster Groves. Let’s make our city a biker’s destination. It’s sustainable and healthy. Make it easy and safe for all kids to walk and bike to school.”
Some of the least favored options were funding kiosks in the business districts, funding an “on-demand” micro transit system and creating a homebuyer down payment assistance program.
Mayor Gerry Welch called the public input data “extremely interesting,” and encouraged “those of you who care about our city” to take a look at the information on the city’s website at webstergroves.org/623/American-Rescue-Plan-Funding.