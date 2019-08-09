Regarding the Kirkwood Train Station and plans to upgrade, I ask that those who object please walk a mile in my shoes.
Before I retired over a year ago, I rode the train to and from Kirkwood and Sedalia every weekend for almost six years. During that time I saw a multitude of different riders — students going to and from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Central in Warrensburg, and Rockhurst and UMKC in Kansas City. I also saw state representatives and state senators going to Jefferson City. Many travelers from points west take day trips to Kirkwood, shop and eat, and return home in the evening. Conversely, there were day trippers from St. Louis going to Washington and Hermann.
A few weeks ago, my good friend was visiting from Portland, Oregon. She mistakenly booked her return flight from Kansas City so she had to take the train. While we were waiting in the station, a young man with a dog came in.
He said he had walked from Valley Park and was headed to Jefferson City and needed a ticket. He only had cash and the ticket machine is credit card only. So my friend used her card and he reimbursed her.
Walk a mile, or five-plus in his case, in our shoes.
The station desperately needs to be upgraded to be handicapped accessible and user friendly — the restrooms, the entrances and exits. It also needs vending machines for food, water and newspapers. I realize that those items are not historic but they are needed at any rate.
Speaking of historic, the Kirkwood Train Station is indeed the number one historic landmark in Kirkwood. It must be restored.
The Kirkwood Historical Society, the Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce, and the Special Business District all should be leading the charge.
Wicky Sleight - Kirkwood