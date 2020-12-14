The Dec. 4 WKT published a letter entitled “Development Would Endanger Wildlife and Habitat.” Several of the statements made in this letter are simply not accurate.
I have walked Shady Creek many times and it’s basically a storm water drainage ditch. The bottom is filled with concrete, asphalt, retaining walls, gabion baskets, erosion fabric and trash, with an occasional natural rock outcropping. The habitat today does not sustain meaningful wildlife, and certainly no turtles or salamanders. The SG Collaborative plan would change that.
Moreover, the vegetation along the creek consists primarily of non-native, invasive honeysuckle — not a desirable plant. We have done a tree study that could not find a single landmark tree and found most to be in poor health. The study will be made available when we take the next steps with the city.
We have contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to seek permission to fix the bottom of Shady Creek so that it can actually be restored and become a natural resource. We will only plant native Missouri species based on approved plans. This development will not only reduce potential flooding with storm water management and water quality controls, but will safeguard an improved and sustainable ecosystem along Shady Creek.
The author also hopes birders, and others, can roam the property in the future. That cannot occur today because it is currently all private property. Our proposal will make this area open to the public so that what the author wants can actually occur.
Webster Groves looks like it is a natural wonder (which it is), but most of it at one point was developed and revegetated. Even so, wonderful habitats exist throughout our community, and that is what we propose here. A temporary disturbance will allow regeneration to occur.
As a longtime resident, I do care about Webster Groves and believe this development will add to the quality of life, including restoring Shady Creek to a more natural and sustainable condition. Please stay tuned as we work with city leadership.
Larry Chapman, Webster Groves
SG Collaborative