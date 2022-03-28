Given the dismal and scandalous record of the current city council, why would any informed Webster citizen vote to reelect any of the incumbent candidates?
This council’s disastrous management has the city on the path to bankruptcy, pushed the ill-fated duplex rezoning in all A-4 residential areas, and wasted city resources for over two years on the Douglass Hill monstrosity. These incumbents have stated that they want to fundamentally transform Webster Groves into a more “diverse, inclusive and racially equitable” community. These incumbents are stealth leftist-progressives and they need to be voted out. Do not vote for Arnold, Bliss or Franklin. Instead, vote for Kathy Hart, Karen Beck and Dawn Cole. Restore sanity and competence to the city council.
Leland B. Curtis
Webster Groves