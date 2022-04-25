As I sign our family’s tax forms this year, I’m reminded that this is the fourth month that families are missing monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) checks because Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin blocked the extension of this critical program late last year. The CTC is an anti-poverty program that funnels money into our local economies and lifts up struggling families. Its absence is especially notable when costs for goods and gas are rising.
Let’s all use this time to remind Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley that it is a form of assistance that could be up and running immediately if Congress takes action. I urge them to rethink their position and find a way to restore this help for Missouri families in need.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country