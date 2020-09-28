For those wondering what’s up with new construction in the city-owned parking lot behind The Clover and the Bee at 100 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster, Director of Planning and Development Mara Perry informs that the city is allowing restaurants temporary outdoor dining spaces during these difficult COVID times.
“Because restaurants are facing limitations on their indoor dining, we are allowing businesses to extend on sidewalks, and in this case a parking lot, on a temporary basis,” Perry said.
She said The Block Restaurant in Old Webster, for example, has been allowed to extend its outdoor dining farther east beyond its storefront along the sidewalk.
Perry said the city-owned parking lot is being underutilized with fewer people being drawn to Old Webster due to the pandemic. The Clover and the Bee is in the process of constructing a temporary dining pavilion along five public parking spaces behind the restaurant.
The city has temporarily placed on hold the $100 outdoor dining fee, and is allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining beyond their own storefront, provided neighboring businesses have no complaints, according to Perry.
“Once restaurant owners have the ability to move back indoors, these temporary outdoor spaces will come to an end,” Perry said.