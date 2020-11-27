Repeated CDC studies from a dozen U.S. cities show indoor dining is one of the three leading spreaders of COVID-19.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, 115 years ago, that local governments can impose restrictions on businesses in an epidemic.
Despite that, numerous Kirkwood restaurants joined the nonsensical lawsuit against St. Louis County that bans indoor dining while COVID rages in our area, filling hospitals to 93%-plus capacity.
It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that these restaurant owners threw a legal tantrum during a pandemic, but haven’t said one word about the U.S. Senate refusing to pass a bill that would give them and their employees the help they desperately need.
The Restaurants Act, passed by the House on Oct. 1, would provide $120 billion in grants to family-owned restaurants and local restaurant chains. The grants, which do not have to be repaid, cover the difference between 2019 and 2020 restaurant revenues. Employees could be paid, rents maintained and expenses covered, keeping these vital parts of our communities in business.
The GOP-led Senate refused to bring it up for a debate, or a vote. Odd, then, that over 40 restaurant owners hyperventilated over indoor dining restrictions in St. Louis County to protect public health, but have been silent as a plate of mostaccioli over the Senate’s refusal to consider the Restaurants Act.
Charles Jaco
Oakland