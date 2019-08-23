Munching options for visitors to Kirkwood’s downtown area would be enhanced a bit by two petitions for special use permits now before the city council.
The council held public hearings on the two petitions, along with another from Audi Kirkwood and two annual tax rate presentations, prior to its Aug. 15 meeting.
Mission Taco Joint
The former Kirkwood Station Brewery at 105 East Jefferson, closed since February, is to be reopened as the Mission Taco Joint. The existing use permit accommodates a taco restaurant, but the new proprietor, Adam Tilford, hopes to include a 1900-square-foot amusement arcade featuring 26 mostly “retro” game machines.
The amusement area is in part an attempt to make profitable use of his overabundant space (12,000 square feet) left by the former brewery/restaurant. Even with its beer manufacturing occupying significant space, the brewery left one of its large rooms dark much of the time, opening it only when live music was offered, Tilford told the council.
“Half of the building was hardly used, except for three nights a week when they had some bands,” Tilford said.
Tilford, with his brother, comprise the MTJ restaurant company in Webster Groves, which operated the Milagro Restaurant there for eight years and now has a chain of taco restaurants in St. Louis, St. Charles and Kansas City. He said he had long cast an envious eye on downtown Kirkwood, and when the Station Brewery building fell vacant “we really jumped on it.”
Tilford said he intends to solve his excess space problem with the arcade games and also by opening his corn-grinding and tortilla making operations to view by interested patrons.
Britt’s Bakehouse
Another food operation, Britt’s Bakehouse, is preparing to open a few blocks west, at 137 W. Jefferson, near Clay Avenue.
The bakery and catering features of the business already are permitted uses, but owner Brittany Royal also wants to offer food to go (or munch standing up on premises), along with coffee and other beverages. That requires a special use permit for a grocery/convenience shop.
“I am very excited to be on West Jefferson,” said Royal, who will offer her cookies, cakes and baked goods to passers-by. “It’s an exciting little corridor to be a part of.”
Audi Kirkwood
Audi Kirkwood requested a permit to renovate its dealership property at 10230 and 10240 Manchester Road. About a half dozen neighbors living to the rear of the property appeared to express their concerns about safeguards for excessive light and noise coming from the dealership operation and trash and debris from the impending construction.
Bills incorporating the permit applications were ordered for the council’s Sept. 5 meeting agenda.