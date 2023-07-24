In his letter in the July 14 Mailbag, Jeff Rifkin questions the validity of males supporting pro-life activities. He considers the large number of male marchers in the July 4 Webster Groves Community Days Parade to be a disconnect.
He appears to make multiple assumptions, which he states cast doubts on the validity of their advocacy. Mr. Rifkin bases his statements on simple observation of the male marchers with no mention of discussions with the marchers to support his assumptions or validate his concerns.
He states that if the marchers are true advocates, they should take appropriate precautions to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Does Mr. Rifkin have any evidence that the men have not taken those precautions or that they promote unsafe sex? Perhaps Mr. Rifkin’s keen sense of observation might have missed actions taken by the men to support pregnant women and unwanted children.
Mr. Rifkin is concerned that men participate in issues that primarily affect women. He suggests that male participation regarding reproductive rights is related to some “power dynamic” and it’s more of a desire for control. He appears to dismiss the possibility that the male marchers may have devout beliefs regarding abortion.
I wonder if Mr. Rifkin has the same concerns when men promote abortion or when men support women in other women’s issues. Mr. Rifkin questions the motives of the male marchers due to their numbers. I suggest that readers closely examine Mr. Rifkin’s words. I question his motives and his goal — so should they.
Dan Sutton
Webster Groves