We read with some alarm the letter “Urges Not To Give Handouts To Junkie Addicts” (Mailbag, Nov. 25).
In the letter, the writer assumes, without evidence, that “nine times out of 10” those seeking handouts on street corners are addicts, and that offering them some money or a meal card isn’t just helping them through a tough time.
Most alarming is the final sentence: “I will take matters into my own hands.” Is he proposing violence against the panhandlers? Is this another threat of gun violence? Is he proposing something supportive or punitive? From the tone of the letter, it sounds like the latter.
The letter is alarming and it seems inappropriate to publish it in the times in which we are living unless it is to warn the authorities that they may have another shooter on their hands.
Joanne and Bill Fogarty
Webster Groves