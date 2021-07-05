In response to the June 25 article “Train Station on Track for Major Renovation” ...
Last week, the Times reported that Mayor Tim Griffin made a deal with the Missouri Highways and Traffic Commission to fund a restoration project for our Kirkwood Train Station. Estimated cost is $4.6 million!
The updates were the roof, tuckpointing, HVAC, interior, ADA improvements, window restoration and passenger platform.
The total cost of the renovation, $4.6 million, is more than what seven gorgeous 2,500-square-foot brand new $600,000 homes sell for in Kirkwood!
Let me propose a bid for the project for the items listed — my numbers, not the city council’s. Those of you with construction experience, double check my numbers, OK?
Replace the roof, $250,000. The HVAC, $150,000. Restore the windows, $400,000. The bathrooms, $200,000. Tuckpointing, $200,000. ADA improvements, $100,000. Interior, $150,000. The wood platform, $150,000.
But wait! That’s only $1.6 million. There is another $3 million to spend! Maybe asphalt the parking lot for $1 million? Still leaves $2 million! Any suggestions?
Completion is slated for August 2025! Well done, Mayor Tim Griffin!
Margarita Meyer
Kirkwood