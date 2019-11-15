I hope if someday I decide to adopt Mx. people would not start gossiping and speculating about my gender identity, but simply respect my decision. If one of my kids was to ask me about Mx., I would say something like:
It’s a choice some people make, probably because they don’t feel gender is their one defining characteristic.
We’ve had millennia of misogyny because society used gender inappropriately to keep half of the population subservient: Women couldn’t vote, own property, be educated, or hold political office, although gender had no real bearing on these issues.
While gender is an important characteristic and sometimes the definitive characteristic in certain circumstances, employment in the Kirkwood School District is not one of those. We have plenty of honorifics that are gender-neutral: doctor, officer, captain, professor. There’s no compelling reason to have everyone use gender-specific honorifics. Mx. is just another option some people choose to use. No need to speculate on the whys and whereofs.
The suggestion that students address staff as teacher or principal doesn’t work because not all Kirkwood School District staff are in those roles. Should the students start addressing all staff by job title? Food service worker Smith, custodian Jones? How do you handle a visitor to the school when you don’t know their job title or even if they have one?
Parents, remember: Mx. forces you into a possibly uncomfortable conversation with your children only if you decide to make Mx. a springboard to the complicated topic of gender identity.
