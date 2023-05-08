I was disturbed to hear about the Kirkwood School District’s stance on gender identity and sex education. According to a recent podcast episode of “The Gateway,” the district has claimed that for transgender teachers, discussing their gender identity is considered sex education. This is a perplexing and discriminatory position.
Why is it that for cisgender teachers, discussing their gender identity is not considered sex education, but for transgender teachers, it is?
Is it sex education for someone to say they are a boy or a girl, but not to say they are not? This is an absurd double standard that only serves to further marginalize and stigmatize transgender individuals.
Gender identity is a fundamental aspect of one’s sense of self, and denying the validity of someone’s gender identity can have serious psychological and emotional consequences. It is imperative that schools and educators create safe and inclusive environments for all students and staff, regardless of their gender identity.
I urge the Kirkwood School District to reconsider its stance on gender identity and sex education, and to work toward creating a more inclusive and accepting community for all members. Let us strive toward a future where every individual is valued and respected for who they are.
Kirk Augustine
Kirkwood