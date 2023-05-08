Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.