In 95 degree weather on June 15, more than 60 residents and neighbors flocked to the Hudson Elementary School playground to cast their votes.
As they walked up to the big boards covered in photos of potential new additions to the Webster Groves elementary school playground, employees from DG2 Design handed out stickers and snow cones. The green and red stickers helped families vote for which additions they would most like to see. The snow cones helped them beat the heat.
“We really want to try to incorporate everything that the users — kids, who especially are going to be using (the playground) — we’d like to get their input,” DG2 Design Project Manager Jeff Bolinger said.
With 20 years of experience designing playgrounds for schools, Bolinger has noticed that having these kinds of votes helps the community contribute and be happier with the outcome of the project.
Voting on the new designs, which include options such as merry-go-rounds, rock climbing walls, water play areas and more, is open until 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Those who missed the open house and voting in person can do so at tinyurl.com/mry6msfw.
Just five months ago, the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen voted to work with the city of Rock Hill for a municipal grant application. The $410,000 grant is for the Hudson Playground Project, an initiative started by a PTO committee there to update accessibility at the school’s current playground.
One of the main focuses of the new playground designs is that it be inclusive. Playgrounds are meant to be fun, but sometimes they can be a source of frustration for children with disabilities and their parents.
DG2 Design President Kristy DeGuire, who has a child with Cerebral Palsy, understands these challenges on a personal level.
“I understand one aspect of how they use a playground differently,” DeGuire said of children with disabilities. “As you can see, the mulch is going to be hard for somebody in a wheelchair to move around the stairs. There’s different barriers.”
The new design will incorporate either rubber poured surfaces or synthetic turf in place of mulch to make it more accessible for all children. Options for the new design also include merry-go-rounds, rock climbing walls, water play areas and more.
The Hudson Playground Project began in 2019 when a group of Hudson Elementary School parents solicited the city about the possibility of revitalizing the school’s playground. The city agreed to work with the parents, but the Rock Hill Parks and Recreation Commission was already applying for the St. Louis Municipal Park Grant to renovate parts of Turner Park, which placed the Hudson School project on hold.
In 2021, the project started up again, with the school community doing much of the work. Hudson Elementary School students have been fundraising for over a year, with their efforts raising more than $20,000 for the new playground.
“It’s mainly been the kids — this school — that has fundraised for the 5%,” DG2 Design’s DeGuire said. “The kids have been working very, very hard here to raise the money.”
The design firm will present the final playground plans to the city of Rock Hill Parks and Recreation Commission on July 20. The application for the grant will be submitted on Aug. 1. St. Louis County will award grant recipients on Oct. 31. If selected, construction of the new playground will begin in June 2023.
Hudson Elementary School students are continuing to raise funds for the project and roughly $1,600 is still needed. Donations can be made at bit.ly/hudsonplaydonate.
Alexandria Darmody and Caleb Sprous are journalism students at Webster University.