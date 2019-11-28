About 40 residents provided input to members of the Webster Groves City Council on future policies and decisions regarding residential housing.
The Exploring Housing town hall meeting was held Nov. 15 at a Webster Groves School District building on South Brentwood Boulevard.
Mayor Gerry Welch presented demographic data on the city provided by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. She said the city has 9,304 total housing units, with 94% occupancy. She said 84% are single family homes, 75% were built prior to 1960 and 80% are owner occupied.
About 29% of owner-occupied housing is valued at less than $200,000, with nearly 31% valued at $200,000 to $300,000. Median home value in Webster Groves is $265,200.
“Only 97 homes in the city are valued at more than $1 million, so there are plenty of smaller homes available. We have a very diverse range of housing,” Welch said.
Welch went on to report that there are 1,741 renter-occupied units in the city, with median monthly rent at $1,329.
Affordable housing in the city includes two Section 8 buildings — North Webster Village with 24 units and Douglass Manor with 41 units. There are 487 apartments with rent costing less than $1,000 a month.
At round table discussions headed by council members, residents provided thoughts on issues such as affordable housing, zoning changes, multi-family housing and code issues involving vacant homes.
Residents responded to questions relating to the strengths of the city’s residential housing; the type of housing that would best serve individuals’ needs in the next 10 years; and the types of housing the city should encourage over the next 10 years. Other discussions involved policies the city should pursue to encourage appropriate-sized homes in neighborhoods and ways to preserve and increase affordable housing in the community.
Comments included praise for the community’s walkability, the variety of architectural styles, an abundance of green space, safe neighborhoods and more.
There were other concerns that property taxes and the high cost of home upkeep were leaving some residents, especially older adults, vulnerable. Others talked about smaller houses that are too often demolished, resulting in changing neighborhoods. Many who grew up in Webster Groves are being forced to leave the community due to the rising costs of housing.
Those who weren’t able to attend the meeting can visit the city’s website and complete a survey at www.webstergroves.org/housingsurvey.