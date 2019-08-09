When the City of Kirkwood surveyed citizens in 2014 to determine resident preferences in a new community center, the vast majority of respondents said they would visit an upgraded recreation center — including improved areas for aerobics, aquatics and fitness — more than several times per week.
Less than three percent of all those surveyed said they would visit an upgraded theatre space in a comparable time frame. More than 50 percent said they would never visit such a theatre facility.
And yet, our city leaders decided to spend $25 million of available capital investments entirely on a new theatre. Sure, they made promises along the way that the recreational facilities would receive equal or partial funding, but those promises have proven to be unkept.
During this time, our community fitness center and aquatic center have fallen into deep disrepair. Several areas of the pool have not been operational for large chunks of this summer.
All of this is during a time of an influx of new young families into our community, and during a national discussion of obesity and the need to provide an affordable venue for exercise and play for people of all ages.
Now the city council wants to devote $3 million of a new bond issue to refurbish the train station? That is a bad idea, and one that should be stopped in its tracks.
Scott Anderson - Kirkwood