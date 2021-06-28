Shrewsbury city officials plan to send a letter to Waste Management, the city’s solid waste provider, on behalf of residents unhappy with the company’s services over the past six months.
Waste Management has provided services to Shrewsbury since 2017. The city negotiates contracts on behalf of residents to gain economy of scale savings. City Administrator Jonathan Greever said residents and the hauler then handle all transactions between themselves.
Greever said that Waste Management has had problems hiring quality drivers to do the work, but that a number of streets “are not getting good service.”
“We plan on sending a letter to the hauler saying that the service must be improved or the city will have to consider additional measures,” he said.
Greever added that the company has done well in some regards, “but has been slipping in services recently, as we’ve been notified by residents.”
Alderman John Odenwald recommended that the city include a requirement that Waste Management provide refunds for subpar service.
“I understand it’s hard to get employees, but trash left on the streets is unacceptable,” Odenwald said. “We need to come from a position of strength — these problems have been going on for some time.”
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said the company should also improve the timeliness of its communication with the city, letting the city know before a bad situation becomes apparent on the streets.
“They’re not coming on dates they’re supposed to come,” Travaglini said. “If there are legitimate reasons they’re not coming, we need to know ahead of time and not after the fact.”
City Center Named For Dan Lowery
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on June 22 agreed to change the name of the Shrewsbury City Center to the Dan Lowery Shrewsbury City Center in honor of the former mayor. Lowery served as mayor from 1986 to 1994.
Alderman Odenwald recommended honoring Lowery by changing the name of the complex at 5200 Shrewsbury Ave. The city center location was once part of the St. Louis Roman Catholic Theological Seminary before its purchase by the city in 1990. Odenwald said that without Lowery, the property could have become a condominium development.
“Dan really changed the dynamics of our city and did a great job,” Odenwald said.
Alderwoman Elisa Reeves said it would be wise to consider the potential “hidden costs” of the name change, such as on city letterhead and business card printing.
Travaglini said there would be no rush to make changes, but that the city would allow the transition to happen naturally.